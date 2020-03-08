Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get standing ovation at Mountbatten festival of Music

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were out to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall On Saturday evening.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared some of the moments from the evening on their Instagram account and wrote, ''More from tonight as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines for the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music — an event to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity''.

Prince Harry attended the event at the South Kensington venue in his role as Captain-General of the Royal Marines.

Meghan Markle, who looked stunning in a red full-length gown by Safiyaa, as she completed her look with Simone Rocha earrings, and gorgeous red Aquazurra heels.

Both received a long round of applause and a standing ovation from the audience at the hall.



The Sussex are back in London to carry out their final engagements before they step back as senior royals on 31 March.

Before this, the Royals attended annual Endeavour Fund Awards at London's Mansion House.

