Proud to serve Queen and country: Prince Harry

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle yesterday stepped out for their last set of royal duties in the UK before they quit as working members of the British royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex came for an official engagement at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards for the first time since January's announcement that they would step away from their royal duties. Also read: 'Nice to be back' says Meghan Markle as she glows in electric blue in first public appearance post Megxit

Prince Harry addressed directly to fellow veterans at the event in a heartfelt speech. He said that “I feel incredibly lucky to be able to count myself as one of you, and I’m deeply proud to have served among you as Captain Wales,” he said. “A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back. Well, I’m also here to tell you, I’ve always got yours.”

The couple stop their Royal duties at the end of the month as they seek to carve out "a progressive new role", mainly based in North America, which they aim to finance themselves.

While Harry remains a prince, they have agreed not to use the HRH titles - His or Her Royal Highness - and will not use "Royal" in their branding, even though they said there was no jurisdiction by the monarchy or the government to stop them using the word overseas.

The couple has spent most of their time in Canada since January's shock announcement.

