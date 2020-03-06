Proud to serve Queen and country: Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. Photograph:( Reuters )
The couple has spent most of their time in Canada since January's shock announcement.
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle yesterday stepped out for their last set of royal duties in the UK before they quit as working members of the British royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex came for an official engagement at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards for the first time since January's announcement that they would step away from their royal duties. Also read: 'Nice to be back' says Meghan Markle as she glows in electric blue in first public appearance post Megxit
Prince Harry addressed directly to fellow veterans at the event in a heartfelt speech. He said that “I feel incredibly lucky to be able to count myself as one of you, and I’m deeply proud to have served among you as Captain Wales,” he said. “A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back. Well, I’m also here to tell you, I’ve always got yours.”
Tonight in London, for their third consecutive year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, which celebrates the achievements of those veterans injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. By choosing to take on what seems impossible, these men and women not only set goals for themselves but have also inspired millions of people around the world. These annual awards bring together The Duke and The Duchess alongside wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. The Duke, who founded the @EndeavourFund, spoke on the night: • “The Endeavour Fund came from seeing the gaping hole that can be left after taking off that uniform. The power that sport and adventurous challenge plays in recovery, yes; but most of all - the chance to be part of a team again while attempting to achieve unthinkable challenges - as if being shot or blown up wasn’t enough, you guys continue to impress, inspire and challenge what it means to have a life changing injury.” • Since its launch in 2012, the Endeavour Fund has supported 108 projects that have directly assisted over 6,000 of those injured in service. Congratulations to all those who participated in endeavours over the last year and inspired others to push the boundaries of what’s possible! #EndeavorFundAwards
The couple stop their Royal duties at the end of the month as they seek to carve out "a progressive new role", mainly based in North America, which they aim to finance themselves.
While Harry remains a prince, they have agreed not to use the HRH titles - His or Her Royal Highness - and will not use "Royal" in their branding, even though they said there was no jurisdiction by the monarchy or the government to stop them using the word overseas.
