Prince George and Princess Charlotte to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, children of William and Kate Middleton and the Prince and Princess of Wales, will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey along with more than 2,000 other guests, according to the BBC.

The procession carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to the Westminster Abbey, where dignitaries from across the world will assemble to say goodbye to Britain's longest-reigning monarch, will include George, 9, and his sister, 7.

Louis, the four-year-old sibling of George and Charlotte, is not anticipated to attend the Queen's funeral because of his young age, according to media reports.

Also read | Prince Harry 'heartbroken' after Queen’s initials were stripped from his uniform: Report

George and Charlotte, who referred to the Queen as "Gan Gan," will be preceded by the Prince and Princess of Wales and then their uncle and aunt, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as other members of the Royal Family.

At the state funeral, the UK and the rest of the globe will bid Queen Elizabeth II a final farewell. Elizabeth II's son and the new king, King Charles III, stated before the funeral, "Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the countless letters of grief and support we have received from this country and across the globe."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION live here: