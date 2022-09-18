Prince Harry 'heartbroken' after Queen’s initials were stripped from his uniform: Report

Prince Harry and William along with their six cousins honoured the late monarch and their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as they held a vigil at the side of her coffin at Westminster castle.



This was the first time in history when the monarch's grandchildren held a vigil. William stood at the head of the coffin, and Harry at its foot. The other cousins Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and her brother Viscount Severn stood by the side of the coffin.



Harry, who had stepped back from his royal duties, was allowed to wear his military uniform, especially for the vigil. But, he was left 'heartbroken' when the late monarch's initials ''ER'' were missing from his uniform.

Prince Andrew pays emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: 'I'll forever treasure your love'



His brother William, who is now Prince of Wales, was however wearing the uniform with the initials on his shoulders.



As per Sunday Times, Harry was given a uniform earlier that day but without the Queen's initials, which are usually tucked on the shoulders of the uniform.

Wearing the attire without the silver brooch left him devastated.

In pics: A brief history of Queen Elizabeth II's quintessential tiaras



A source told Sunday Times: “He is heartbroken. To remove his grandmother’s initials feels very intentional.”



For the unversed, only working royals are allowed to wear the uniform and brooch. Harry, who had quit his royal life with Meghan Markle in 2020, was barred from wearing the same. But his father, King Charles III gave him permission to wear a uniform during the vigil to ''avoid embarrassment''.



However, what raised eyebrows was that Prince Andrew had the royal cipher on his uniform as he held a vigil with his siblings on Friday, September 16. The Duke of York is also not a royal member.

Before this, Harry and Meghan were uninvited from a pre-funeral function.