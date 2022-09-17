In pics: A brief history of Queen Elizabeth II's quintessential tiaras

Queen Elizabeth II, who is lying in peace at Westminster hall with her Imperial State Crown, was very fond of jewellery and especially her sparkling tiaras, which represented her wealth, elegance and power! If we turn the pages of history, Elizabeth's tiara had very fascinating stories to tell - like her Vladimir Tiara, which was smuggled from Russia, or her The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara, which was a wedding gift to Elizabeth's grandmother Victoria.
Today, let's take a look at Elizabeth's rare headpieces and the little history every tiara holds.