In pics: A brief history of Queen Elizabeth II's quintessential tiaras

Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 02:48 PM(IST)

Today, let's take a look at Elizabeth's rare headpieces and the little history every tiara holds.

Queen Elizabeth II, who is lying in peace at Westminster hall with her Imperial State Crown, was very fond of jewellery and especially her sparkling tiaras, which represented her wealth, elegance and power! If we turn the pages of history, Elizabeth's tiara had very fascinating stories to tell - like her Vladimir Tiara, which was smuggled from Russia, or her The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara, which was a wedding gift to Elizabeth's grandmother Victoria.

Granny’s Tiara

The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara was one of Queen Elizabeth's favourite headpieces. In her seven-decade of rule, the late monarch wore the piece very often. She wore the diamond-studded piece in her first public appearance after her father's funeral.

Also, if you have noticed, the same tiara the Queen is wearing in the photo which is printed on Bank of England notes if you have noticed!

History:

Queen Elizabeth's grandmother passed this stunning piece down to her little Lillibet. Here's why she used to call it Granny’s Tiara.



The tiara was gifted to her granny Queen Mary of Teck by the girls of the Great Britain and Ireland committee.

(Photograph:Twitter)