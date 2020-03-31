Prince Charles is now out of virus isolation: Reports

UK's Prince Charles is no longer in quarantine. The eldest son and heir of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II had shown mild symptoms of coronavirus last week and had tested positove but his office stated that he is no longer in quarantine.

In Birtain strict measures have been put in place to limit close-contact transmission.



"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," it said in a statement.



The Prince, in the early weeks of March had interacted several dignitaries and film celebrities at various events include Monaco's Prince Albert II who also has tested positive for coronavirus.



The 71-year-old prince, whose age put him among the most-risk category for the disease, is said to be in good health and abiding by government health guidelines. His wife, Camilla Parker Bowles had tested negative for the virus.



Royal officials announced last Wednesday that Charles was in self-isolation at the queen's sprawling Balmoral estate in northeast Scotland. He tested positive last Tuesday. He had interacted with the Queen last on March 12. The Queen is said to be doing fine and has shifted out of London for the time being.