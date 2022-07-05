Pride month: Berlin mosque flies rainbow flag to support LGBT communities

After two significant gay pride events in Berlin this month, a mosque in the city became the first in Germany to display a rainbow flag in solidarity of the LGBT community. Before Friday prayers, the Ibn Rushd-Goethe Mosque in Berlin’s Moabit neighbourhood flew the flag in the front of a modest crowd that included culture senator Klaus Lederer. The mosque was established five years ago, is the only one in Germany that identifies as liberal and permits men and women to pray together in addition to welcomes LGBT worshippers, reported by AFP.

One of the mosque’s six imams, Mo El-Ketab, stated that one of the main goals of mosque is to offer “a safe space for people who are different, so they too can experience the spiritual side of their lives,” AFP reported.

Also read | Pride Month: LGBTQIA+ icons, trailblazers you need to know

Several attendees had “Love is Halal” rainbow stickers on their clothing.

Watch | Gravitas: Berlin mosque displays pride flag

Marc-Eric Lehman, a Christopher Street Day (CSD) board member stated that flying the flag conveyed “an incredible strong sign” and it was really important to find a space for religion in LGBT groups. He said, “Queer people can also be religious and believe in God," he said. He further added, “We should not just be talking about safe spaces in bars and clubs in Berlin, we also have to talk about safe spaces in the places of worship."

Also read | In Pics | #PrideMonth: The many flags and colours of the LGBTQIA+ movement

This month, Berlin will host two major events to support LGBT community, the Lesbian and Gay Festival on July 16 and 17, and CSD which will take part on July 23.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

(With inputs from agencies)