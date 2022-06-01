In Pics | #PrideMonth: The many flags and colours of the LGBTQIA+ movement

When you think of the LGBTQIA+ community, what colours/flags come to mind? Surely, you've conjured up images of the classic rainbow flag.
There are in fact numerous distinct flags for each of the many sexualities, as well as one for the non-LGBT allies.
Let's take a closer look at some pride flags and see what they mean.
Asexuality is characterised by a lack of sexual attraction. Asexual individuals are not sexually attracted to individuals and have no desire to act on their sexual attraction to others.
It is also a range of attractions that includes a subcategory known as "grey asexuality." People on this spectrum include those who are only sometimes sexually attracted, those who are sexually attracted only under certain situations, and others.
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
(Photograph:Others)
The Bisexual Pride Flag was created in 1998 by Michael Page, a Florida-based LGBTQ activist, to increase awareness of bisexual people—those who are attracted to both genders—in both the LGBTQ community and society at large.
The pink colour reflects attraction to those who have the same gender identity as you, whereas the blue colour represents attraction to people who don't. The purple stripe in the centre represents desire for both genders.
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
(Photograph:Others)
Pansexuality is defined as attraction to people regardless of their gender identity. This may seem similar to Bisexuality but it is different.
While pansexuals are attracted to all genders, Bisexuality is defined as attraction towards two genders; generally male and female.
Flag for this community was created in 2010.
Here the pink represents attraction to people who identify as female. Blue represents attraction to male identifying individuals. The yellow, represents attraction to anyone who doesn't identify with the traditional male-female binary, it includes genderqueer, non-binary, agender and more.
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
(Photograph:Others)
Demisexuals are people who don't feel sexual attraction unless they have a strong emotional bond with someone.
Their banner is a modified version of the Asexuality flag, which incidently also includes demisexuality.
However, there is a contrast between the two terms: asexuals do not experience sexual desire, whereas demisexuality requires an emotional relationship for sexual attraction.
People that are demisexual can further identify as straight, bisexual, gay, or have any other sexual orientation.
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
(Photograph:Others)
The original lesbian flag had a lipstick mark in the upper left corner and was designed by Natalie McCray.
However, in 2018 McCray was accused of transphobia, biphobia, and racism, among other things. As a result, the proposal for a new flag with orange stripes was made.
To portray distinct styles of femininity, seven different shades of pink, orange, white, and red were combined.
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
(Photograph:Others)
Intersex is a term used to describe people whose bodies do not fit into the male-female gender binary. Some persons have both sets of genitals, different chromosomal combinations, or even more variances.
Morgan Carpenter, introduced the Intersex Pride Flag in 2013. Carpenter sought a flag "that is not derivative but is nonetheless firmly founded in meanin."
The colours yellow and purple were chosen by Carpenter because they are considered gender neutral, and the circle denotes wholeness and completion.
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
(Photograph:Others)
Monica Helms, an American transgender Navy veteran, designed the Transgender Pride Flag in 1999.
Because light blue and pink are the typical hues associated with baby boys and girls, they are featured.
Those who are intersex, in transition, or view themselves as having a neutral or undefined gender are represented by the white.
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
(Photograph:Others)
Individuals who identify as genderqueer do not conform to society's expectations of how they should act or express themselves based on the gender they were assigned at birth.
Here lavender, a blending of blue and pink (traditional male and female colours); represent individuals who believe they are androgynous i.e., both male and female in identity, as well as "queerness," as lavender has been linked to homosexuality and bisexuality
Dark chartreuse green which is the inverse of lavender; meant to represent individuals who believe they are neither male nor female in identity.
Persons that fall totally outside of the gender binary are represented by the colour white.
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
(Photograph:Others)
Genderfluid people don't identify with a single gender; instead, their gender identity varies between male and female, or somewhere in the middle. The frequency with which someone's identity shifts is determined by the individual.
JJ Poole designed the flag in 2012.
Pink symbolises femininity.
White: represents all genders.
Purple is a colour that can be used to represent both masculinity and femininity.
Black smbolises a lack of gender identity.
Blue represents masculinity.
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
(Photograph:Others)
The Agender Pride Flag was created in 2014 by Salem X, a New York-based artist and activist, to represent those who identify as having no gender, an unidentified gender, or being gender neutral.
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
(Photograph:Others)
Non-binary people's gender identification shifts, similar to that of genderqueer or genderfluid people.
According to OutRight Action International, Kye Rowan designed this pride flag in 2014 for non-binary persons who didn't feel the genderqueer flag represented them.
People have reclaimed the term "queer," however, it has long been used as a slur against the LGBT population.
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
(Photograph:Others)
In the late 2000s, the LGBT community created the "Straight Allies" flag for people who supported the LGBT rights cause but did not identify as LGBT or did not want others to think they were LGBT.
On a black and white striped background, the flag features an upside-down Rainbow 'V.' The rainbow colours represent the Gay Pride flag, while the rainbow 'V' signifies the "A" in Activism. Heterosexuality is represented by the black and white stripes.
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
(Photograph:Others)