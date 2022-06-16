Pride Month: LGBTQIA+ icons, trailblazers you need to know

Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 12:04 AM(IST)

June is Pride Month and we're here with a few LGBTQIA+ community icons that have paved the way for this pride movement.

Marsha P Johnson

Marsha P Johnson, also known as Malcolm Michaels Jr., was a self-described drag queen and American gay liberation activist.

She immediately established herself as a famous figure in the LGBTQ community, acting as a "drag mother" to homeless and underprivileged LGBTQ youngsters while also travelling the world as a popular drag queen.

Marsha used to say that the "P" stood for "Pay it no mind," a slogan many from the community employ today when people make harsh comments about their appearance or lifestyle choices.

(Photograph:Twitter)