Top White House official, Peter Navarro, proposed removing Canada from the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network as US President Donald Trump intensifies pressure on Canada to turn into the United States' 51st state.

Advertisment

Navarro is advocating for the removal of Canada from the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network, which also comprises the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, according to the Financial Times report.

Trump has been vocal about his willingness to annex Canada and has vowed to impose 25 per cent tariffs on imports from the country after a one-month reprieve transpires on March 4.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is set to leave office on March 9, was recently overheard on an open mic expressing concerns that Donald Trump's ambition to absorb Canada into the US is a legitimate threat.

Advertisment

The Five Eyes alliance has been a vital intelligence-sharing partnership for decades, and expelling Canada could have significant implications.

Former CIA official Dennis Wilder warned that disrupting this partnership would be met with enthusiasm from adversaries like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

“Any disruption in these decade-old understandings would be met with cheers from our adversaries in Moscow, Beijing, Tehran, and Pyongyang,” said Wilder.

Advertisment

Also read: What the 'puck'? Trudeau, in an apparent dig at Trump, celebrates Canada's 3-2 win over US, says 'You can’t take our country'

Trump takes yet another shot at Justin Trudeau, calls him 'Governor' in post on Macron meeting

Trump on Monday took yet another dig at Canada's Justin Trudeau as he called him "Governor", doubling down on his so-called intention to absorb Canada into the US.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, he wrote, "Today, President Emmanuel Macron of France joined me in the Oval Office to speak to the G7 Summit. The meeting was convened by Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, the current chair of G7, to acknowledge the Third Anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine War – Which would have never started if I was President."

Trump often mocks Trudeau, calling him "governor" instead of prime minister and referring to Canada as the "51st state".

Trudeau, the outgoing prime minister, recently said that the country must work with the US to avoid tariffs.

As quoted by media reports, Trudeau told attendees, "I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have, but that may be even why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state."

"They're very aware of our resources, of what we have and they very much want to be able to benefit from those. But Mr Trump has it in mind that one of the easiest ways of doing that is absorbing our country," he had warned.

(With inputs from agencies)