President Xi yet to confirm attendance in Cop26 climate conference

According to reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping is yet to confirm his participation in the climate change summit COP26 in Glasgow.

UK PM Boris Johnson had said earlier that forcing wealthy nations to honour the UN's climate fund pledge will "be a stretch" as the world seeks to address the issue.

China is the world's biggest polluter and the success of the COP26 meeting hinges on China's participation and agreement over climate proposal.

British cabinet minister and the summit's president Alok Sharma speaking to a British television channel informed that he was in China recently and had a detailed discussion on cutting emissions and "phasing down the use of coal" in the country.

"The ball is very much in their court," Alok Sharma added while referring to China as he informed that every major economy has committed to "ambitious plans" to cut emissions. The high profile COP26 conference will begin on October 31 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The United Nations had warned recently that the world remains behind in its goal to cut emissions. According to a report by Clean Air Fund, fossil fuel projects get more funding than clean air initiatives even as the UN and WHO have repeatedly said air pollution is one of the biggest environmental problems in the world.

The report said China had received huge funding from the government as part of its "war against pollution" after the country's air quality index hit dangerous levels in 2013.

Reports say nearly 60 per cent of China's economy is fuelled by coal and despite pledges the country reportedly ordered 38.4 gigawatts of new coal-fired power into operation last year.

Chinse authorities had said earlier that they were "playing a national game of chess" to balance the country's gigantic economy with climate change goals.

(With inputs from Agencies)