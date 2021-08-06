Climate change summit Cop26's president Alok Sharma flew to 30 countries in 7 months

The government minister responsible for this year’s UN climate change conference in Glasgow has flown to 30 countries in the past seven months.

According to Daily Mail, Ashok Sharma was appointed as president of Cop26 in January and has visited countries including Brazil, Indonesia and Kenya since February.

He visited India in March, as well as Costa Rica, Qatar and the UAE. In April, he saw trips to the Far East, before he travelled to Bangladesh in June.

Not all of the 30 known journeys were return flights to the UK.

Sharma also visited a group of countries on one trip.

However, travel to and from all the destinations Sharma has visited would stretch to 200,000 miles.

The aviation industry produced 915m tonnes of CO2 in 2019, which is equivalent to 2 per cent of all human-made CO2 emissions.