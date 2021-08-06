Bill Gates regrets meeting convicted sex offender Epstein

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said that he regrets his meetings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who has also been accused of child sex trafficking.

Speaking to CNN, the billionaire said he had “several dinners” with Epstein in hopes of raising billions of dollars for combating global health issues.

He further claimed that the relationship ended as soon as he realised Epstein’s assurance regarding the philanthropy project was not a “real thing.”

Also read | Bill Gates, Melinda finalise divorce, court documents show

During the interview, Gates said, "I had several dinners with him, you know, hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge. When it looked like that wasn't a real thing, that relationship ended".

Earlier, in 2019, Gates told The Wall Street Journal that he had met Epstein, but “didn’t have any business relationship or friendship with him”.

“Gates regrets ever meeting with Epstein and recognises it was an error in judgment to do so,” The New York Times had also quoted a spokesperson for Gates as saying.

Epstein, who had pleaded guilty in two-state prostitution charges and had registered as a sex offender, hanged himself in 2019 awaiting a sex trafficking trial.