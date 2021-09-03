In run up to Cop26 summit, Glasgow records hottest summer

As it prepares to host United Nations' Cop26 climate summit, Glasgow has experienced hottest summer on record, as per the Met Office. In the month of August, Scotland also recorded the highest temperature in the UK.

This broke England's 20 year run for having the hottest day in the UK. This time around, rainfall in Scotland was 62 per cent of its usual average making it a drier than usual summer.

Global Warming is a key issue that will certainly be addressed in the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Global warming has led to extreme weather patterns in recent years including 2021 so far. Summer this year in the UK was among the hottest 10 ever recorded.

Across the world, the effects of global warming were seen. Record breaking heatwave in northwestern North America, heavy floods in Germany and China bear testimony to that.