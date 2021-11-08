President Xi eyes another term as Communist Party's sixth plenary session begins

China began its sixth plenary session of the 19th central committee of the Communist Party.

Chinese President Xi Jinping presented the session with a draft resolution of the Communist Party's achievements in the last 100 years.

Also Read: To steer China’s future, Xi is rewriting its past

The meeting which is being attended by over 400 members of the central committee will last till Thursday. Reports say President Xi is expected to declare that he will serve his third term as the party looks to stage its session next year.

The event is being held behind closed doors as top Communist Party officials meet. Reports claim President Xi is set to consolidate his hold over the party even as the country grapples with a new coronavirus outbreak and reported food shortage.

Chinese authorities had recently sent out a directive asking people to "store a certain amount of daily necessities" amid reported food shortages in the country.

Also Read: Chinese President Xi vows to stop funding coal projects overseas at UNGA

The country has also witnessed a surge in coronavirus in the past three months with the Delta variant spreading rapidly. President Xi had earlier turned down an invitation to attend the UN climate summit also known as COP26 currently underway in Glasgow.

China's Global Times in its report said the resolution during the session will answer two key questions: “Why were we successful in the past? How can we continue to succeed in the future?”

Also Read: China seeks to speed up vaccination as kids report increased infections

The fifth plenary session held in October last year had adopted the CPC central committee's proposed formulation of the 14th five-year plan.

Global Times quoted an analyst who said the current session is set to focus on "ideology, party building and style of work".

(With inputs from Agencies)