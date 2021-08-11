Pregnant people should get vaccinated soon to protect their babies: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced it has found new evidence which strongly recommends that pregnant people should get vaccinated against coronavirus as soon as possible.

"CDC recommends that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19, based on new evidence about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future," CDC said in new guidance.

New research has proved that pregnant people can receive mRNA vaccines without any increased risk to themselves or their babies.

CDC scientists have concluded that if pregnant people get vaccinated within 20 weeks of pregnancy, there will be no extra risk of miscarriage, contrary to a prior belief.

"In a new analysis of current data from the v-safe pregnancy registry, scientists did not find an increased risk for miscarriage among people who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy. This adds to the growing evidence of the safety of these vaccines," CDC added.

As of now, pregnant people are asked to get vaccinated if they are eligible. However, the public had major doubts about their safety, as well as their baby’s safety and wellbeing. This new guidance, however, has backed the claim with new and more promising data that provides more safety assurances.

This new assurance has also come as several recent studies and observations have proved that pregnant people are more likely to be hospitalised due to Coivd and face more chances of getting admitted to Intensive Care units (ICU).