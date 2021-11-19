Portable airway-clearing device helps save choking baby in US restaurant

After a baby started choking on a piece of pancake, an onlooker in a restaurant in the United States came to rescue by bringing a portable airway-clearing equipment to save the day.

The incident happened when a couple, Jon and Jayne Koehler, were enjoying breakfast with their son Gabriel at Irmo’s Eggs Up Grill. The child suddenly started choking. The incident immediately turned into a nightmare as the choking could not get stopped by all means. They tried pat at the back and other things.

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera of the restaurant.

“We kind of pat him on the back, thought okay, he has got this, he is going to get it down,” said Jayne, as per Inside Edition’s report.

As Gabriel started losing consciousness, the situation turned worrisome.

At this point of time, a saviour arrived in the form of a man named Major Hillard, who instantly got a Lifevac, portable airway-clearing equipment, from his car. Hillard was able to succeed in removing the piece of pancake from the child’s mouth with the help of the equipment. Finally, the child was saved.

(With inputs from agencies)