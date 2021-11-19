Watch: Upset teacher tells students to 'jump off a bridge' for waving anti-Biden flag in US

A teacher in California told students belonging to a conservative club to "jump off a bridge" after they waved an anti-Biden flag at a Veterans Day event.

According to the Paso Robles Press, Kristin Usilton, teacher, Bauer Speck Elementary School, had posted a video on her Instagram account, which has been deleted.

In the video, the teacher criticised a Paso Robles High School Conservative Club demonstration at a Veterans Day event.

Usilton said, "The Paso Robles Conservative Club for the high school, you can go jump off a bridge. I'm going to post what they thought was a great show of support for the veterans, who I'm pretty sure would be absolutely offended by what they did on school campus."

At an event on November 10 meant to celebrate US veterans, students from the high school's conservative club waved a variety of flags, such as American flag, "Trump 2020" flag, Gadsden flag, "F*** Biden" flag, etc, according to the Tribune.

Usilton said, "Had the LGBTQ population done that or the black or Hispanic community members, we would have had our ass chewed out. Look at what they did today." Usilton also showed footage of the students waving the flags.

In another video, Usilton clarified, "When I said, 'Go jump off a bridge,' I just meant go away, and I will not use that term again because of the incredible influx of messages I got about that. But if that's what you focused on in that message, you're kind of part of the problem."

On November 17, Curt Dubost, superintendent, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, released a statement addressing both Usilton and the students, who waved the flags.

Dubost said, "Last Wednesday, a student effort to honour Veterans Day was disrupted by a very poor choice to include a profane flag." He also criticised Usilton and labelled her actions as "inappropriate."

