California couple abandon kids, abscond after stealing $18 million of Covid relief aid

A California couple abandoned their children and went incognito after stealing millions of dollars from the government in Covid relief money.

According to reports, Richard Ayvazyan, 43, and Marietta Terabelian, 37, allegedly submitted false claims and pilfered $18 million of Covid relief aid and used those funds on luxury villas and jewellery.

The Covid relief funds— disbursed under the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans scheme— were meant to help business owners struggling due to the impact of the pandemic.

But the absconding couple spent the money on expensive homes in high-end neighbourhoods in Los Angeles and other locations in California.

On Monday, a local court found the pair guilty of fraud and sentenced them to jail, despite not attending the court hearing.

Ayvazyan was handed a 17-year sentence while Terabelian was given six years, according to reports.

Artur Ayvazyan, Richard's brother, was given a five-year sentence for his role in the scam.

The couple’s modus operandi involved using fake and stolen identities to get their hands on the funds. The scam saw the suspects steal dozens of identities and produce fake ones, which they used to submit claims.

The whereabouts of Richard Ayvazyan and Marietta Terabelian remain unknown. The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

The couple’s three children— aged 13, 15 and 16—are under the care of their grandmothers and a court-appointed guardian.

