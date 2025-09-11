/Porn star Bonnie Blue banned from Indonesia for 10 years on suspecioun of producing pornography

Google Preferred
Published: Dec 23, 2025, 24:21 IST | Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 24:21 IST
Bonnie Blue Photograph: (AFP)

British porn star Bonnie Blue has been banned for 10 years from Indonesia. This came after her deportation over content production that could cause "public unrest", as said by immigration officials on Monday (Dec 22). The 26-year-old was deported this month after police raided a studio in Badung, a popular tourist district near Bali's provincial capital of Denpasar. Her real name is Tia Billinger. Along with her, two British men and an Australian man were also detained on suspicion of producing pornographic content.

Yuldi Yusman, acting head of the directorate, said authorities "found that they entered Indonesia using a visa on arrival for commercial content production that could potentially cause public unrest".

"Therefore, we imposed a 10-year entry ban because these activities are not in line with the government's efforts to maintain Bali's quality tourism image and respect for local cultural values," he said.

Production of pornography is banned in Indonesia. There are penalties of up to 12 years in prison and a fine of $360,000. Police said they seized a dark blue pickup truck labelled "Bang Bus" during their December 4 raid.

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

