Population collapse imminent? Italy's birth rate drops to historic low in 2022

Warning bells are ringing in Italy regarding a population collapse. A new report presented by National Statistics Bureau ISTAT stated that the birth rate in the European country touched a historic low in 2022 with less than seven newborns for every 1,000 inhabitants. The population shrank by 179,000 to 58.85 million, added the agency.

There are ominous signs as the number of deaths (12) far exceeded the births (7) per 1,000. Notably, the population has been on a downward slope since 2008 but it was for the first time that the number sunk below the 400,000 mark. Italy recorded only 392,600 births in 2022, down from 400,249 recorded in the previous year.

"A major factor is the reduction and the ageing of the female population in the 15-49 age group conventionally considered reproductive," said the institute in its report.

It added that fertility rate for Italian women went down to 1.24 from 1.25 in 2021 — with the central and northern region registering a decline.

Though the population decline slowed down moderately compared to 2021 and 2020, experts say the two years in question were heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the population of centenarians (those 100 years old or above) climbed by more than 2,000 compared to 2021.

The numbers could have been far more upsetting if it wasn't for the immigrant population. The immigrants exceeded the emigrant population by 229,000 in 2022 compared to 160,000 in 2021. In total, foreigners made up 8.6 per cent of Italy's population or 5.05 million.

During her election canvassing trail, Italy's newly elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had made fixing the population problem a major poll plank. The release of the worrisome figures is expected to add to her woes.

Japan facing same problem

Notably, Italy is not the only country that is facing such an existential crisis. Last month, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's close aide stated that the Asian country might cease to exist if the current trend of falling birth rate continues.

"If we go on like this, the country will disappear. It's the people who have to live through the process of disappearance who will face enormous harm. It's a terrible disease that will afflict those children," warned Masako Mori.

Japanese PM Kishida has stated the situation is grim and that it cannot be put in cold storage any more.

"Japan is standing on the verge of whether we can continue to function as a society. Focusing attention on policies regarding children and child-rearing is an issue that cannot wait and cannot be postponed."

(With inputs from agencies)




