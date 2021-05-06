Pope hails 'tireless' work of Indian medics in his message to India

Pope Francis on Thursday hailed "tireless" work of medics in India during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic that has stretched the country's healthcare machinery beyond capacity. Pope urged the medics to stay strong in his message for India.

In a message to the Catholic Bishops' Conference in India, the pontiff offered his "heartfelt solidarity and spiritual closeness to all the Indian people".

"My thoughts go above all to the sick and their families, to those who care for them, and in particular to those who are mourning the loss of their loved ones," he said.

"I think too of the many doctors, nurses, hospital workers, ambulance drivers and those working tirelessly to respond to the immediate needs of their brothers and sisters.

"With deep appreciation I invoke upon all of them God's gifts of perseverance, strength and peace."

Also Read | Sputnik Light, Russia's single-dose Covid vaccine will be produced in India

India has seen patients dying even in streets outside hospitals due to shortage of beds and oxygen.

The country on Thursday reported almost 4,000 Covid-19 deaths and more than 412,000 infections -- both new records -- dashing hopes that the catastrophic recent surge may have been easing following several days of falling case numbers.

(With inputs from agencies)