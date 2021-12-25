Pope Francis prays for COVID-19 pandemic’s end, healthcare for all on Christmas

At a time when numerous people are reeling under various kinds of crisis across the world, Pope Francis prayed for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.

On Christmas, pope urged vaccines for the poor, healthcare for all and dialogue to prevail in resolving the different conflicts in the world.

Due to a record spike in Covid cases in Italy, only a few thousand people thronged St Peter's Square for Francis' annual ‘Urbi et Orbi' Christmas address.

On the occasion, Francis rued ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Iraq and tensions in Ukraine and Ethiopia. He also lamented an 'unprecedented crisis' in Lebanon.

Pope gave the speech from the loggia of St Peter's Basilica.

"We have become so used to them (conflicts) that immense tragedies are now being passed over in silence; we risk not hearing the cry of pain and distress of so many of our brothers and sisters," pope said.

"Son of God, comfort the victims of violence against women, which has increased in this time of pandemic. Offer hope to young children and adolescents suffering from bullying and abuse," he said.

The speech was delivered hours after a 'Midnight Mass' service was held for around 2,000 people.

