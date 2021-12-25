In horrific shark attack, US male surfer loses life in Morro Bay on Christmas Eve

In a horrific shark attack, a male surfer lost his life in Morro Bay, California. The incident happened on Christmas Eve, the Morro Bay Harbor Department confirmed to CNN.

In a statement, the Harbor Department said, "Harbor, Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a male victim unresponsive on the beach after he was pulled from the water suffering from an apparent shark attack."

At 10:48 am PT off Morro Bay State Park beach, the officials located the male surfer, said Harbor Director Eric Endersby.

The victim was declared dead at the spot.

Morro Bay is located around 15 miles west of San Luis Obispo. The victim has been identified by the San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office.

It is making concerted efforts to notify the next of kin before disclosing the name of the victim, Endersby said.

Endersby said, "It's a horrible accident. Fortunately, the weather and wind has ruined the surf, so there are not many surfers, but we've closed the waters for safety."

The representatives of the state parks are currently investigating the accident.

Although the beaches remain open in the area, the authorities have directed people to stay out of the water for next 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)