Los Angeles police ends up killing a 14-year-old girl while shooting a male suspect

A 14-year-old girl, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, from Los Angeles, was fatally shot by the police in the dressing room of a clothing store when the officers were trying to fire at an assault suspect. Los Angeles police department’s assistant chief, Dominic Choi said that the police found her dead in a changing room with her mother after seeing a hole in “a solid wall that you can’t see behind.”

As per the authorities, the bullet went through the wall. However, the suspect was also shot and he has died.

It all started after a man began acting weirdly and threatened to throw items from higher floors. Not only this but he also attacked a woman using a bicycle lock. As of now, the investigators have not found a gun at the scene.

The incident took place at a Burlington store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley.

Chief of police, Michel Moore said, "This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for everyone involved. I am profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life and I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family.”

The suspect has not been named as of now.

Investigators are trying to determine if the assault was random or targeted.

