Pope affirms Church's welcoming stance toward all, including LGBTQ+ individuals, within defined rules

Pope Francis conveyed on Sunday (August 7) that the Catholic Church welcomes individuals from all walks of life, including the LGBTQ+ community.

He emphasised the Church's duty to guide them along a personal spiritual journey, albeit while adhering to the framework of its established regulations.

Addressing journalists during his return flight from Portugal to Rome, he also provided an update on his health post-surgery, expressing that he was in good condition, reported Reuters.

Despite having his stitches removed, he mentioned that he would continue to wear an abdominal band for a few more months until his muscles regained strength.

Inclusivity and accompaniment on the path of spirituality

Following the World Youth Day Catholic festival in Portugal, Pope Francis engaged in an open exchange with reporters, lasting approximately thirty minutes.

He spoke passionately about the Church's inclusivity, particularly with regard to those who might feel marginalised, such as the LGBTQ+ community.

The Pope acknowledged that despite being open to all, certain ecclesiastical laws regulated participation in specific sacraments.

He explained that the presence of these laws did not signify the Church's closure but rather aimed to provide a structured environment. Each individual, he emphasised, encounters their unique spiritual connection with God within the Church.

In addressing questions about the Church's stance on women's ordination and same-sex unions, Pope Francis highlighted that the Church adheres to certain doctrinal teachings.

The prohibition of women becoming priests, he noted, is rooted in the historical precedent of Jesus selecting only men as his apostles.

The Church's position on same-sex marriage and acts remains unchanged, with such relationships not recognised within the sacramental framework.

However, Pope Francis expressed his support for civil legislation that grants rights to same-sex couples in areas like pensions, health insurance, and inheritance. He clarified that while same-sex attraction is not deemed sinful, engaging in same-sex acts contradicts Church doctrine.

Challenges and rejuvenation

Pope Francis's papacy has been marked by a series of reforms aimed at greater inclusivity and female involvement in higher-ranking Vatican roles. However, he acknowledged the delicate balance between appealing to more liberal believers and navigating potential disagreements with conservatives.

