Pope wraps up Portugal visit with big outdoor Mass; S. Korea to host next Catholic youth event in 2027

Pope Francis wrapped the last day of his Portugal visit with an open-air Mass before a huge crowd on Sunday (August 6), where he also closed the international festival of Catholic Youth with his own “I have a dream” speech, but for peace, particularly in Ukraine. As many as 1.5 million people attended the service at a waterside park near Lisbon, said the Vatican.

About the Mass on Sunday

According to the Vatican, the Mass, on Sunday, took place at the Parque Tejo park on the eastern outskirts of the Portuguese capital.

This comes as Portugal, like much of Europe, is witnessing soaring temperatures but did it not stop the faithful from gathering in large numbers, many of whom reportedly slept outside in sleeping bags or floor mats after attending a vigil there on Saturday night.

The pilgrims were seen protecting themselves from the blazing sun with umbrellas and makeshift tents. The event took place while Portugal’s state weather agency had issued a ‘red alert’ – the highest level – in Lisbon, on Sunday with the temperatures expected to hit 41 degrees Celsius.

Pope’s speech

The crowd was seen waving national flags and cheering as the 86-year-old pope arrived. During his speech, he urged them to take the fraternal experiences from the six-day jamboree back home and apply them to their daily lives.



Francis also thanked the youth for taking part in the festival and called them “the hope of a different world”. The pope is set to return to Rome, on Sunday evening, after an event to thank volunteers at the World Youth Day festival.

“Dear friends, allow me, this old man, to share with you young people a dream that I carry within me: it is the dream of peace, the dream of young people praying for peace, living in peace and building a peaceful future,” said the pope, during his speech, as quoted by Reuters.

He added, “As you return home, please continue to pray for peace. What is more, you are a sign of peace for the world, showing how different nationalities, languages and histories can unite instead of divide. You are the hope of a different world.”

The pope then went on to ask the young people to think about those who could not make it to the event due to the world’s many armed conflicts and wars and said, “In thinking of this continent, I feel great sorrow for beloved Ukraine, which continues to suffer greatly.”

Francis, who has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine, also met with a delegation of 15 young people from the war-torn country.

Pope Francis’ visit

Ahead of Sunday’s Mass, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa told public television RTP, “It has been an extraordinary moment of joy, of energy, with remarkable speeches by the Holy Father, with very important messages.”

During his visit, the pope also went to a community centre in Lisbon’s impoverished Serafina neighbourhood and prayed at the Catholic Shrine of Fatima with about 200,000 people at the site where the Church says the Virgin Mary appeared to three shepherd children in 1917.

On the first day of his visit, Francis met with 13 victims of clerical abuse at the Holy See’s diplomatic mission in the capital city. “The meeting was held in an atmosphere of intense listening and lasted more than an hour,” said the Vatican, at the time.

Next World Youth Day in South Korea

At the end of the Mass, on Sunday, Pope Francis also announced that the South Korean capital city, Seoul, will be the host of the next edition of the World Youth Day global gathering in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies)



