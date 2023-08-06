videos
Pope Francis draws 200,000 people to Portugal's Fatima shrine
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 06, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Pope Francis leads a liturgy at one of Catholicism's most treasured Marian shrines, drawing some 200,000 pilgrims to the sanctuary of Fatima in Portugal.
