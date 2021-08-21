Police reveals poison algae may have killed California family

In a shocking incident, a family of three who were found dead on a hiking trail in California may have been killed by poison algae. The investigators have confirmed the cause of death.

John Gerrish along with his wife, Ellen Chung, their one-year-old daughter, Muji, and their dog were found dead on a hiking trail in Mariposa county. The family was reported missing by a family friend on Monday evening.

After the family friend was reported missing, the local police started a search and rescue mission to find the California family. Their vehicle was located near a gate of the Sierra national forest on Tuesday.

A little later the dead bodies of the family were found a mile away. The area the family was found in did not have any cellphone service and there was no obvious reason behind their death.

Gerrish is known to be a software designer who "fell in love with the Mariposa area" and had also bought several homes in that area, said his friend.

The couple loved hiking and were "a loving couple, they loved each other quite a bit".