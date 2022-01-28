Police pull over a driver in UK, make a breathtaking revelation. Find out what is it

UK police was in for a shock recently when it pulled over a man, who has been driving without a licence or insurance for over 70 years.

According to the Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police, the driver seems to have claimed to be driving without any documentation since the age of 12.

The man was driving a MINI One when he was pulled over by officers on patrol on Wednesday near a Tesco Extra in Bulwell, Nottinghamshire.

The driver, who was was born in 1938, seems to have been never been stopped by police before, the force added.

In a Facebook post, the police said, "We can't quite believe what happened... as the driver, who was born in 1938, coughed that he had been driving with no licence and no insurance since he was 12 (yes TWELVE) years old... and somehow had managed to never be stopped by the police.”

"Thankfully he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured,” the post added.

"Due to the increased number of ANPR cameras in Nottingham, even on the small trips, you are likely to hit a camera, so make sure your documents are in order... because it will catch up with you... one day," it further said.

(With inputs from agencies)