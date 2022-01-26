Downing Street parties: Boris Johnson fails to commit to publishing Sue Gray's report in full

As Westminster awaits the conclusions of the long-awaited probe into lockdown parties in Downing Street and across Whitehall, Boris Johnson has not specifically committed to publishing the whole report.

He also defended his government's record, promising to keep fighting as he prepares for a possibly damaging report regarding lockdown-breaching parties.

Asked at PMQs by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer if he would release the entirety of Sue Gray's report, the prime minister replied: "We've got to leave the report to the independent investigator, as he knows, of course, when I receive it, of course, I will do exactly what I said."

In a heated session of weekly questions in parliament, Johnson said he could not comment further on the "partygate" revelations pending the investigations.



But he insisted that the government was not going anywhere, from its pandemic response to economic recovery and "bringing the West together" against Russia's threats to Ukraine.

"We've taken the tough decisions, we've got the big calls right, and we--and particularly I -- are getting on with the job, " the prime minister said.

Boris Johnson has reiterated his refusal to resign, insisting that his administration "gets the major calls right."

Many Conservative MPs have stated that they will wait for the Gray report before deciding whether or not to remove Johnson.



At least seven conservative lawmakers have publicly called for Johnson's resignation.

To trigger a party vote of no confidence, a total of 54 letters is necessary.

However, cabinet ally Jacob Rees-Mogg warned Tory MPs that any successor would be under pressure to call a snap election, a risky move given Labour's surge to double digits in surveys.

