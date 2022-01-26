Boris Johnson's 'partygate': Timeline of a very British scandal

May 20, 2020

Johnson's senior aide Martin Reynolds invites staff "to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening".

ITV News, which obtained the emailed invitation, said 40 staff ended up in the garden that evening, eating picnic food and drinking.

Johnson and Carrie both attended, according to several reports, despite some staffers expressing qualms that the gathering breached lockdown rules.

The prime minister later "categorically" denied knowing about the event beforehand or receiving warnings it breached the rules he set for the public.

(Photograph:AFP)