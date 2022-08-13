Salman Rushdie on ventilator after attack, police identify man who stabbed the author

New York police have disclosed the identity of the assailant who stabbed renowned Indian-origin author Salman Rushdie on Friday (August 12). The author of the infamous book 'Satanic Verses' was reportedly stabbed in the neck and had to be airlifted to a hospital where he underwent surgery. Police also said they were working with federal authorities to figure out the motive.

Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old resident of Fairview, New Jersey was named by police as the suspect. According to a 'The New York Post' report, citing law enforcement sources, the suspect sympathised with the Iranian government, which had called for Rushdie's death.

While briefing the reporters, New York State Police Commander Eugene Staniszewski said, "We don't have any indication of a motive at this time."

"At this point, we're assuming he was alone," he said adding, "we're looking to make sure that that was the case."

The police department went on to clarify that there was no previous knowledge about any threats and that the charges have still to be determined. Nothing was mentioned about the weapon. Charges against Matar would be determined by Rushdie's condition following the stabbing.

Salman Rushdie, 75, was being introduced to a large audience at the Chautauqua Institution for a talk on artistic freedom, when the assailant darted to the stage and lunged at him, according to eyewitnesses.

Those present assisted in removing the man from Rushdie, who had collapsed to the ground. The perpetrator was apprehended by a New York State Police trooper who was providing security for the event.

As per a Reuters update, Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to talk on Friday evening following the attack.

"The news is not good," his book agent, Andrew Wylie, stated in an email. "Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged," he added.

There were no evident security checks at the Chautauqua Institution; instead, attendees said, that personnel just examined their passes for admittance. The attack has been criticised as an assault on freedom of speech and expression by writers and politicians all around the world.

