Salman Rushdie attack reactions: 'Your words are stronger than their weapons, therefore they attack you'

Renowned Indian-born novelist Salman Rushdie had to be rushed to the hospital, after being attacked while on stage at an event in New York.

As Rushdie was being presented to make a speech on artistic freedom at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state, a guy allegedly charged the stage and stabbed Rushdie.

The author sustained a neck wound from a stabbing, according to eyewitness testimony and a statement from the city's police.

Police said that an on-site state trooper apprehended the perpetrator and took him into custody.

While police provided no information regarding the suspect's name or any possible motive, the attack on Rushdie is rumoured to have been carried out by an Islamic fanatic.

Rushdie, who himself belongs to a Muslim family came under fire for his fourth novel, "The Satanic Verses". Reportedly, he even received death threats over passages which some Muslims claim as being blasphemous.

Upon its release in 1988, the book was outlawed in many nations with sizable Muslim populations.

A year later, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the supreme leader of Iran at the time, issued a fatwa, or religious decree, calling on Muslims to execute the author for blasphemy.

There is no information on his condition. However, New York governor Kathy Hochul has confirmed that he was alive.

Thank you to the swift response of @nyspolice & first responders following today's attack of author Salman Rushdie.



Our thoughts are with Salman & his loved ones following this horrific event. I have directed State Police to further assist however needed in the investigation. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 12, 2022 ×

Taking to Twitter she hailed Rushdie as "an individual who has spent decades speaking truth to power," and said, "We condemn all violence, and we want people to be able to feel (the) freedom to speak and to write truth."

Ever since the news of the attack broke, there has been an outpouring of prayers for the injured author.

I just learned that Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 12, 2022 ×

Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend.



Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 12, 2022 ×

Shocked and appalled to hear of the unprovoked and senseless attack on Sir Salman Rushdie. Freedom of expression is a value we hold dear and attempts to undermine it must not be tolerated. My thoughts are with Sir Salman and his family. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) August 12, 2022 ×

I hope Salman Rushdie is okay. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 12, 2022 ×

I'm shocked and distressed to see my friend @SalmanRushdie has been attacked before a talk. He's a good man and a brilliant one and I hope he's okay. https://t.co/URkHxLGE7o — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 12, 2022 ×

I was there 2 weeks ago giving a talk. It's a lovely place with a fantastic, curious and welcoming community. This is shocking. I hope Salman Rushdie isn't injured and can recover and heal quickly. How disgusting. https://t.co/mBGPg0WBtH — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 12, 2022 ×

"What is freedom of expression? Without the freedom to offend, it ceases to exist."

-Salman Rushdie. Holding thoughts for you today. pic.twitter.com/eTpsGm31du — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) August 12, 2022 ×

I condemn the murderous attack on writer #SalmanRushdie in #NewYork . It is a dastardly and heinous attack. All right thinking people must deplore this act. I pray for his early recovery. @SalmanRushdie — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 12, 2022 ×

The attack on #SalmanRushdie in New York is cowardly , disturbing & disgusting . Those doing this on the name of religion are nothing short of terrorists . This violence must end ! https://t.co/eLYNvsKwku — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) August 12, 2022 ×

Sar tan se juda crowd never forgets, never forgives. Unless this slogan is defined as terrorism by civilized world, no one ever will be safe. #SalmanRushdie — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) August 12, 2022 ×

Get well, dear Salman Rushdie! Your words are stronger than their weapons, therefore they attack you. Your words will stay and their screams and illusions will fade way one day. #salmanrushdie #Salman_Rushdie pic.twitter.com/65gOnK8ksa — Hamed Abdel-Samad (@hamed_samad) August 12, 2022 ×

Attack on #SalmanRushdie is horrible



it’s an attack on the foundation of freedom and democracy



Such attacks need to be condemned in one voice



ideology that cause such attacks need to be curbed decisively



Praying for fast recovery of the brave Salman Rushdie — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) August 12, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)

