Salman Rushdie attack reactions: 'Your words are stronger than their weapons, therefore they attack you'

Edited By: Moohita Kaur Garg
New York, United States Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 01:29 AM(IST)

Salman Rushdie, who himself belongs to a Muslim family came under fire for his fourth novel, "The Satanic Verses". Reportedly, he even received death threats over passages which some Muslims claim as being blasphemous. Photograph:( WION Web Team )

While police provided no information regarding the suspect's name or any possible motive, the attack on Salman Rushdie is rumoured to have been carried out by an Islamic fanatic. Here's how the world reacted to the attack.

Renowned Indian-born novelist Salman Rushdie had to be rushed to the hospital, after being attacked while on stage at an event in New York. 

As Rushdie was being presented to make a speech on artistic freedom at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state, a guy allegedly charged the stage and stabbed Rushdie. 

The author sustained a neck wound from a stabbing, according to eyewitness testimony and a statement from the city's police.

Police said that an on-site state trooper apprehended the perpetrator and took him into custody.

While police provided no information regarding the suspect's name or any possible motive, the attack on Rushdie is rumoured to have been carried out by an Islamic fanatic.

Rushdie, who himself belongs to a Muslim family came under fire for his fourth novel, "The Satanic Verses". Reportedly, he even received death threats over passages which some Muslims claim as being blasphemous.

Upon its release in 1988, the book was outlawed in many nations with sizable Muslim populations.

A year later, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the supreme leader of Iran at the time, issued a fatwa, or religious decree, calling on Muslims to execute the author for blasphemy.

There is no information on his condition. However, New York governor Kathy Hochul has confirmed that he was alive.

Taking to Twitter she hailed Rushdie as "an individual who has spent decades speaking truth to power," and said, "We condemn all violence, and we want people to be able to feel (the) freedom to speak and to write truth."

Ever since the news of the attack broke, there has been an outpouring of prayers for the injured author. 

(With inputs from agencies)

