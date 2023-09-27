Poland edu min takes action to extradite Nazi veteran honoured in Canadian Parliament

Poland's Education Minister Przemysław Czarnek has revealed that he has initiated actions to secure the extradition of Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Canadian, who served in the Nazi SS Galizien Divison during World War II, media reports said. "In view of the scandalous events in the Canadian Parliament, which involved honouring, in the presence of President Zelenskyy, a member of the criminal Nazi SS Galizien formation, I have taken steps towards the possible extradition of this man to Poland," Czarnek said in a social media post on Tuesday (September 26).

Parliamentary invitation raises controversy

Yaroslav Hunka, despite his wartime affiliations, was recently invited to the parliamentary gallery by Speaker Anthony Rota during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the Canadian Parliament.

The Nazi veteran also received a standing ovation from the Canadian Parliamentarians, a move that triggered a massive controversy and resulted in the resignation of Rota. Rota, who reportedly invited the Nazi veteran introduced Hunka as a "Ukrainian hero" and a "Canadian hero". Poland education minister Czarnek expressed outrage over such honouring.

"I am deeply sorry I offended many with my gesture and remarks," Rota said. "This initiative was entirely my own. I want to really tell you that the intention was not to embarrass this House."

Canada's response

Canada's Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Arif Virani, stated that he cannot comment on Poland's extradition move as no formal request has been received. As per CBC News, he said no contact has been made by the Polish government in relation to the extradition request of the Nazi veteran.

Legal experts quoted by CBC pointed out that Canada does not have a formal extradition agreement with Poland, but extradition is possible through bilateral agreements.

"That doesn't prevent extradition. It just makes it a matter of more paperwork between the two governments," he said adding, "We do not have crimes of association other than organised crime type-offences which are very, very specialized," he said.

Speaker Anthony Rota issued an apology to the House for inviting Hunka and subsequently resigned from his position. Opposition parties had insisted that an apology was insufficient.

Rota has taken full responsibility for the incident. "I accept full responsibility for my actions," he said adding, "My resignation is effective at the end of the sitting day tomorrow, Wednesday, September 27, to allow preparations for the election of a new speaker. Until that time, the deputy speakers will chair the House proceedings."