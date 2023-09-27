US: California doubles taxes on guns and ammunition sold. Details here

The US state of California will now ban people from carrying firearms in most public places while doubling the taxes on guns and ammunition sold in the state under two new laws Governor Gavin Newsom signed on Tuesday (Sep 26). The federal government already taxes the sale of guns and ammunition at either 10% or 11%, depending on the type of gun.

According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, gun control advocacy group Brady said that the new law Governor Newsom signed added another 11% tax on top of that, making California the only state with a separate tax on guns and ammunition.

Tax money to pay for school safety

The report said that the tax money would pay for security improvements at public schools and a variety of gun violence prevention programs. The two new laws were among nearly two dozen gun control measures Newsom signed on Tuesday.

However, he acknowledged that many of these laws might not survive legal challenges now that the Supreme Court imposed a new standard on interpreting the country's gun laws.

"It may mean nothing if the federal courts are throwing them out. We feel very strongly that these bills meet the (new standard), and they were drafted accordingly. But I’m not naive about the recklessness of the federal courts and the ideological agenda," the governor said.

The report further said that the California Rifle and Pistol Association already sued to block one new law Newsom signed that banned people from carrying guns in most public places including parks, churches, banks, zoos, and any other privately owned commercial establishment that is open to the public” unless the owner puts up a sign saying guns are allowed.

Chuck Michel, the president of the association said that these laws would not make people safer. "They are an unconstitutional retaliatory and vindictive response to the Supreme Court’s affirmation that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to choose to own a firearm for sport or to defend your family," Michel added.

Violent crimes in California increase

Even though California has some of the lowest gun death rates in the country, violent crimes have increased recently. As per the state's Department of Justice, the violent crime rate increased by 6.1%.

The taxes on guns and ammunition sold will have some exceptions. They will not apply to police officers and it would not apply to businesses with sales of less than $5,000 over three months.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE