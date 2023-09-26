Gravitas: India cracks down on Khalistani terrorists

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
India is cracking down on gangsters and anti-national elements. The Punjab police have raided all 28 police districts in the state. 264 potential hideouts were suspected to be linked with the associates of several gangsters and anti-nationalists.

