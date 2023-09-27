Iraq: 100 killed in fire during wedding at Al-Hamdaniyah town
Story highlights
Health authorities in the Nineveh province "have counted 100 dead and more than 150 injured in the fire at a marriage hall in Al-Hamdaniyah," the report said.
At least 100 people were killed and over 150 were injured after a fire broke out during a wedding in Iraq's Al-Hamdaniyah town on Wednesday (September 27), the news agency AFP reported citing local media.
Further details are awaited.
