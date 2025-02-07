Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his official visit to the United States on February 12, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Friday.

Advertisment

Indian prime minister is scheduled to hold discussions with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

This will mark his first visit to the US after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Also read: Indian PM Narendra Modi to meet US President Donald Trump next week

Advertisment

"The PM would be among the first few world leaders to visit the US following the inauguration of President Trump,” Misri said at a special briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Modi to visit France from Feb 10-12

PM Modi will travel to the US after visiting France from February 10 to 12, where he is scheduled to co-chair the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris. He will discuss the future of artificial intelligence, its governance, and its role in shaping international policies.

Advertisment

This comes after a White House official released a statement confirming that Trump has invited Modi for talks next week.

Also read: PM Modi to co-chair AI Summit, to open new Consulate in Marseille during France visit: Sources

Earlier also, Trump hinted at the visit as he told reporters last month that he had spoken to Modi and looked forward to hosting him in Washington.

PM Modi and Donald Trump have spoken to each other twice since the November 2024 US election results, the last conversation being on January 27.

Also read: Indian PM Modi accepts Macron's invitation for AI Action Summit

On Jan 27, Trump spoke with Modi and discussed immigration and stressed the importance of India buying more American-made security equipment and fair bilateral trading ties.

Also read: PM Modi, French President Macron to jointly inaugurate Indian consulate in Marseille

They also had a conversation on bilateral trade and defence cooperation, with Trump emphasising on ‘fair trade’ and increased procurement of US security equipment.

Moreover, it also comes days after a US military plane deported 104 Indians who had illegally immigrated to the US.

(With inputs from agencies)