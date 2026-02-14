/PM Modi to be invited for Tarique Rahman's oath taking ceremony, says top BNP leader

Top Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader has said they plan to invite to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming oath-taking ceremony of Tarique Rahman as the new Prime Minister, following the party's decisive victory in the recent parliamentary elections. Humayun Kabir, foreign policy advisor to BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, in an interview with WION, confirmed the plans. The development signals a potential thaw in strained bilateral ties after years of tension under the previous administration.

"Region is important to us. An important part of the foreign policy of Tarique Rahman. Making this region an influential region. Sense of priority in sending out invitations for the inauguration. Time frame is short, gesture is there," Kabir said.

He described the invitation as a goodwill gesture aimed at fostering better relations. "You give an invitation for people to attend, you will have expectations that you attend. A goodwill gesture..."

Kabir highlighted the larger diplomatic ambitions under Tarique Rahman's leadership, noting that the new government intends to pursue a balanced approach to regional cooperation. "We also believe a certain political vision for the region can be set out," he added. In particular, Kabir pointed to multilateral platforms as opportunities for engagement. Saarc, Bimstec "can be utilised," he stated, referring to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

The comments come amid a flurry of international congratulations for the BNP's landslide win in the February elections, which marked a significant shift in Bangladesh's political landscape following the 2024 ouster of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government. Indian Prime Minister Modi has already reached out, holding a phone conversation with Tarique Rahman to congratulate him on the "remarkable victory" and expressing India's support for a democratic, progressive Bangladesh.