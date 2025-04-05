Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Colombo Independence Square on Saturday (Apr 5) as he began a three-day visit to Sri Lanka aimed at deepening regional ties and development cooperation. This is PM Modi's first visit to Sri Lanka since 2019 and comes amid a renewed regional focus on development partnerships and cultural exchange.

The historic ceremonial welcome at Independence Square was the first time Sri Lanka had honoured a visiting leader in this manner, as per a report by ANI.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi at Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, during his three-day visit to Sri Lanka, which began yesterday.



(Source - ANI/DD)

PM Modi's arrival in Colombo came after he visited Thailand, where he attended the BIMSTEC Summit and held a bilateral meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. He also met Bangladesh's chief advisor Muhammad Yunus, Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Nepal PM KP Oli. On the sidelines, he engaged in further bilateral discussions, laying the groundwork for this leg of his regional outreach.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi received a ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo at the Independence Square.



PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka, which began yesterday after he attended the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.



(Source - ANI/DD)

Despite rainy weather, six senior Sri Lankan ministers personally received PM Modi at the airport, as per a report by Indian news agency. The delegation included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath; Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa; Minister of Labour Anil Jayantha; Minister of Fisheries Ramalingam Chandrasekar; Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj; and Minister of Science and Technology Chrishantha Abeysena.

Highlights from Colombo…



The community connect and cultural vibrancy were on full display. pic.twitter.com/V1wkwTBrB4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2025

PM Modi meets Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, shortly after being accorded a historic ceremonial welcome.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at Presidential Secretariat in Colombo



(Source - ANI/DD)

Before visiting Sri lanka, Prime Minister Modi was in Thailand for BIMSTEC Summit and delivered a dynamic speech, highlighting key areas for further cooperation and announcing initiatives to strengthen collective commitment toward building a prosperous, secure, and inclusive Bay of Bengal region.

BIMSTEC is a sub-regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, focused on economic and technical collaboration. Bangladesh is set to take over as the next chair.

(With inputs from agencies)