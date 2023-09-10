PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, appreciates support for India’s G20 Presidency

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday (September 9) in New Delhi.

PM Modi, in a post on X, stated that the talks between the two leaders covered topics like trade, commerce, defence and emerging technologies.

"I had excellent meeting with PM@GiorgiaMeloni. Our talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defence, emerging technologies and more. India and Italy will keep working together for global prosperity," he wrote on X.

I had excellent meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni. Our talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defence, emerging technologies and more. India and Italy will keep working together for global prosperity. pic.twitter.com/mBtyczMjB0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023

He also appreciated Italy's support for India’s G20 Presidency and for joining the Global Biofuel Alliance and the India - Middle East - Europe Economic Corridor.

"Prime Minister appreciated Italy’s support for India’s G20 Presidency and Italy’s joining of the Global Biofuel Alliance and the India - Middle East - Europe Economic Corridor," an official statement issued by the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said.

PM @narendramodi and PM @GiorgiaMeloni held a productive meeting today on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. They deliberated on bolstering the India-Italy partnership in domains such as trade and investment, commerce, defence and security. pic.twitter.com/Mal5r3vjR1 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 9, 2023

PMO said that the two leaders noted with satisfaction the completion of 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"They also took stock of the progress in diverse areas of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership and agreed to bolster cooperation in areas like defence and new and emerging technologies. They noted the need for G7 and G20 to work in consonance for the greater global good," an official statement said.

The meeting between the two leaders was held at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, the venue of the two-day Summit.

This is Meloni's second visit to India. She had visited the country in March this year to attend the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue.

