G20: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Japanese PM Kishida, leaders reaffirm commitment to deepen ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday (September 9), met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Reaffirming their commitment to strengthen India-Japan cooperation in connectivity and commerce, both the leaders agreed to bolster people-to-people relations.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated that he and Kishida took stock of India-Japan bilateral ties and the ground covered during India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency.

"Held productive talks with PM Kishida. We took stock of India-Japan bilateral ties and the ground covered during India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency. We are eager to enhance cooperation in connectivity, commerce and other sectors," he wrote.

"Held productive talks with PM @kishida230. We took stock of India-Japan bilateral ties and the ground covered during India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency. We are eager to enhance cooperation in connectivity, commerce and other sectors," posts PM @narendramodi.

Prime Minister Modi's office said in a statement that the leaders vowed to deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

"During the meeting, the leaders acknowledged the constructive dialogue of the two countries throughout the year on their priorities for their respective G-20 and G-7 Presidencies, particularly in bringing the concerns and aspirations of the Global South to the fore," the PMO statement added.

VIDEO | PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of #G20Summit in Delhi.

"Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," the PMO statement added.

The PMO statement further added that the leaders held discussions on various facets of the India-Japan bilateral partnership, including infrastructure development, technological collaboration, investments, and energy.

The meeting was held at the G20 summit venue, Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

The Japanese media reports said that Kishida plans to show Japan's stance of proactively contributing to various global issues, based on the results of the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May.

"The agenda in India will include global food security, which has been affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as development, digital transformation and other international issues," according to NHK.

(With inputs from agencies)



