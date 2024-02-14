PM Modi calls UAE President a 'visionary leader' at the World Government Summit
Modi shared his sentiments, stating, "It is a privilege to address the World Government Summit today. I look forward to delving into various topics that will contribute to the discourse on advancing our planet." His statement was released through an official channel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened his address at the World Government Summit in Dubai, UAE by expressing gratitude to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whom he affectionately referred to as 'his brother', for the warm reception extended to him.
Reflecting on their recent interactions, Modi commended bin Zayed's leadership qualities, describing him as not only a visionary but also a leader of unwavering determination and dedication.
Acknowledging Dubai's burgeoning role as a global hub for economy, commerce, and technology, Modi highlighted its significance on the world stage. He emphasized the importance of limited government intervention in people's lives, advocating for the principle of 'Minimum government, maximum governance', which fosters an environment conducive to citizen empowerment and entrepreneurial spirit.
"Social and financial inclusion stands as a focal point for our government. As a result, over 50 crore individuals in India, who were previously without a bank account, are now connected to the banking system. This progress has propelled India forward in the realms of fintech and digital payments. Additionally, our commitment to fostering women-led development has been a significant aspect of our endeavors," remarked PM Modi at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.
During his visit to the UAE, Modi will inaugurate Abu Dhabi’s inaugural Hindu temple, marking a significant moment in bilateral relations. Prior to this, he engaged in discussions with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, underscoring the depth of ties between the two nations.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a bilateral meeting with President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina in Abu Dhabi.
(With inputs from agencies)