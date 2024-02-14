PM Modi calls UAE President a 'visionary leader' at the World Government Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened his address at the World Government Summit in Dubai, UAE by expressing gratitude to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whom he affectionately referred to as 'his brother', for the warm reception extended to him.

Reflecting on their recent interactions, Modi commended bin Zayed's leadership qualities, describing him as not only a visionary but also a leader of unwavering determination and dedication.

In anticipation of his upcoming speech at the summit, Modi shared his sentiments, stating, "It is a privilege to address the World Government Summit today. I look forward to delving into various topics that will contribute to the discourse on advancing our planet." His statement was released through an official channel.

Acknowledging Dubai's burgeoning role as a global hub for economy, commerce, and technology, Modi highlighted its significance on the world stage. He emphasized the importance of limited government intervention in people's lives, advocating for the principle of 'Minimum government, maximum governance', which fosters an environment conducive to citizen empowerment and entrepreneurial spirit.