Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up with Indian flag colours amid PM Modi's visit

The famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up with the Indian Tricolour hours before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's keynote address to the 2024 World Governments Summit on Wednesday (Feb 14).

On his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the prime minister is also set to inaugurate the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14, which is the first Hindu temple in the Emirates and has stunning architecture.

Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in a post on X, said, "We extend a warm welcome to the Republic of India, the guest of honour at this year’s World Governments Summit, and to His Excellency Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. The strong ties between our nations serve as a model for international co-operation."

"The @WorldGovSummit has evolved into one of the world’s leading platforms for sharing governance best practices, success stories and initiatives, and envisioning the future of government. It is a pleasure to have India as a distinguished guest at this international event, where it will showcase its innovations, initiatives and projects across diverse sectors that are a model for accelerating development for government service delivery," stated the Crown Prince, in his post.

He further shared an image of the Burj Khalifa with the Indian flag emblazoned on it.

UAE makes me feel at home, says Modi

Indian Prime Minister Modi reached Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (Feb 13), marking his seventh visit to the UAE since he assumed office in 2014.

After landing, the Indian prime minister said that coming to the UAE made him "feel at home."

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan greeted PM Modi after which he was accorded the Guard of Honour. A bilateral meeting was also held by the two leaders.

On Tuesday (Feb 13), PM Modi also held interactions with the Indian community in Abu Dhabi and spoke at the 'Ahlan Modi' cultural event.

Watch: PM Modi UAE Visit: PM Modi to inaugurate Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple BAPS today On Wednesday, the prime minister will inaugurate Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple - the BAPS Mandir.

"The BAPS temple will be an enduring tribute to the values of harmony, peace and tolerance, which both India and the UAE share," Modi said.

After completing his visit to UAE, Modi will be travelling to Qatar, his second trip to the Gulf nation since 2014.