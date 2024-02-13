PM Modi leaves for two-day UAE trip, will visit Qatar later this week

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 13) took-off New Delhi to begin his two-day visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar. PM Modi will be visiting UAE seventh time since 2015 and third time in last eight months. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



PM Modi is going to hold a bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The meet is likely to strengthen ties between the two countries.

PM Modi will also meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Ai Maktoum who is UAE's vice president, prime minister and defence minister.

Prime Minister Modi is due to participate in World Government Summit 2024 where he will deliver a special keynote speech.

In his statement, Modi said he is looking forward to further advancing India's comprehensive strategic partnership with the UAE.

"Over the last nine years, our cooperation with UAE in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence and security, food and energy security and education has grown manifold. Our cultural and people-to-people connect is stronger than ever," he said.

"I look forward to meeting Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi and hold wide-ranging discussions on taking forward our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Modi said.

The announcement on Modi's visit to the Qatari capital came on Monday hours after seven out of eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel returned home, nearly three-and-half months after a Qatari court handed them a death sentence that was subsequently commuted to jail terms ranging from three to 25 years.

"India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations," Modi said.

"In recent years, our multi-faceted ties have continued to deepen in all spheres, including high level political exchanges, growing trade and investment between two countries, strengthening of our energy partnership, and cooperation in culture and education," he said.