As heavy rains batter UAE, govt asks companies to take ‘necessary measures’ ahead of PM Modi's visit

The private sector firms have been appealed by the authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take ‘necessary measures’ in the wake of heavy rain and inclement weather, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for a two-day visit to the country which will begin on Tuesday (Jan 13).

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in a post on X, also appealed the companies to look after their workers'

health and safety. Heavy downpour in Abu Dhabi, making the BAPS Hindu Mandir look stunning as it glitters at night. Sight looks breathtaking as the architectural marvel shines. @WIONews pic.twitter.com/Oj9unP1ULo — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 12, 2024 × “Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, if necessary to resume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements, Companies must also ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations,” said the ministry, in its statement released on the social media platform.

The Emirates Schools Establishment announced that additionally, the schools will continue to hold online classes and distance learning due to the weather.

Will PM Modi's visit be impacted by the weather?

The ‘Ahlan Modi’ (Hello Modi) event, which will be addressed by the prime minister later in the day, has been scaled down due to bad weather and the officials have been forced to reduce participation strength from 80,000 to 35,000, as reported by PTI.

“Preparations for one of the biggest diaspora events of Prime Minister Modi at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi were going fine, but the participation was reduced because of the weather,” said community leader Sajeev Purushothaman, while speaking to PTI.

The officials have received around 60,000 registrations for the interaction. However, now 35,000 to 40,000 people, which include those who will present cultural programmes, are likely to attend the interaction.

PM Modi's UAE visit

The prime minister's UAE visit will be his seventh visit since 2015, and his third visit in the last eight months.

Watch: Indian PM Modi to attend World Government Summit 2024 as guest of honour in UAE The leader's engagements include bilateral meetings with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He will also meet UAE's vice president, prime minister and defence minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The prime minister will also take part in the World Government Summit 2024 as its Guest of Honour. He will inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, which is the first Hindu temple of UAE in Abu Dhabi.