PM Modi and President Biden to address joint press conference at White House

Indian PM Modi and US President Joe Biden will take limited questions from the press after delivering their remarks on Thursday, Reuters reported. White House officials are hailing this event as a “big deal” as the Indian leader visits the US in the capacity of a state guest for the first time.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby was quoted by Reuters as saying that the White House understands the press conference is really a “big deal”.

"We are just grateful that Prime Minister Modi is participating in a press event at the end of the visit," Kirby said while adding, "We think that's important and we're glad he thinks that's important too."

Kirby added that the format of the press conference will include one question from Indian media and one question from American media. PM Modi to address joint session of US Congress On June 22, PM Modi will get the honour to address a joint session of the US Congress for the second time. In Early June, top lawmakers of the US from both Republican and Democratic parties extended an invitation letter to PM Modi urging him to address the Congress. The letter read, “Based on our shared values and commitment to global peace and prosperity, the partnership between our two countries continues to grow.”

Previously, PM Modi addressed the US Congress in 2016 during the Obama administration. The leader of the world's largest democracy and the most-populous nation is visiting the US at a time when the tensions between US and China are at their peak. The US is trying hard to court India against China as New Delhi emerge as a key global player due to its rising economic power. 'India a world player' Earlier on Wednesday (US local time), US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that India is a key global player and a net exporter of security and stability.