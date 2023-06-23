PM Modi and President Biden agree to take 'concerted action' against cross-border terrorism

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India and US are walking shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism and radicalism. PM Modi also said after having bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House that they agreed upon taking concerted action necessary to end cross-border terrorism, in a subtle reference to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism that has targeted the Indian state of Kashmir for decades.

PM Modi’s remarks came days after China blocked a joint proposal by India and US to designate Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir as a global terrorist. Mir is wanted for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In September last year, China put a halt on the proposal, and now it has blocked the proposal altogether.

Last month, in an interview with Nikkei Asia, PM Modi said he wants to have a “normal and neighbourly” relationship with Pakistan. However, he added that “the onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard”.

PM Modi also stated that "it is incumbent upon them (Pakistan) to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities”.

India, on multiple occasions, has raised its concern over Pakistan’s support to various terror groups and has repeatedly asserted that terror and peace talks can’t go hand-in-hand.

In early May, when India hosted Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the Shanghai Cooperation Summit (SCO), India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar called him the "promoter, justifier and spokesperson of a terrorism industry".

“Victims of terrorism do not sit together with its perpetrators to discuss terrorism," Jaishankar had said after a meeting of foreign ministers of the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa.