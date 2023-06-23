PM Modi acknowledges progress of Indian Americans in US during speech at State Dinner

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his historic State visit to America, was hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for the State Dinner at the White House on Thursday. During this time, the two leaders hailed the bond between the two countries and remarked that the event was also a celebration of the ever-lasting friendship between both nations.

PM Modi also took a moment to acknowledge the contribution made by the Indian Americans residing in the United States towards the progress of the country and for also playing a significant role in strengthening its inclusive society and economy.

During his speech at the event, he said, "Indian Americans have come a long way in the US and have always found a respectful place in America's Melting Pot. Indian Americans have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US." #WATCH | Indian Americans have come a long way in the US and have always found a respectful place in America's Melting Pot. Indian Americans have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US: PM Modi during the official State… pic.twitter.com/5m92qoau7J — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023 ×

Further elaborating on the cultural blend between the countries, he said that with the passage of time, the Indians and Americans were getting to know each other better. He jokingly remarked that the children in India dress up as Spiderman on Halloween and America's youth is dancing to the tunes of the popular track 'Naatu Naatu'.

"With every passing day, Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better. Kids in India become Spiderman on Halloween and America's youth is dancing to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu," he said.

"Amidst the love for Baseball, Cricket is also getting popular in the US. The American team is trying their best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success", he then added. PM Modi raises toast for his 'wonderful hosts' The Indian prime minister also took the opportunity to thank the United States president and first lady for taking care of his visit.

"I want to thank US President Joe Biden for this wonderful dinner today. I would also like to thank First Lady Jill Biden for taking care of my visit to make it successful. Yesterday evening you opened the doors of your house for me," he said.

"This evening is made special by the presence of the people of our two countries, they are our most precious assets. When we met in Japan, for the Quad Summit, you mentioned a problem that you were facing, I am sure that you must have resolved that problem. I hope you were able to fit in everyone who wanted to come for the dinner tonight," he further added.

Then PM Modi requested President Biden to join him for a toast.

"There is one more thing left to do tonight- please join me in raising a toast. A toast to our wonderful hosts, President Biden and Jill Biden. A toast to good health, prosperity and the pursuit of happiness, liberty, equality and to the ever-lasting bonds of friendship between India and the United States," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)



